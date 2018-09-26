WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Republicans want to see memos that could detail Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s explosive comments about President Donald Trump.

The memos from former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reportedly cover Rosenstein’s talk of using the 25th Amendment to remove the president.

They’re also said to mention his idea to secretly record the president.

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte is starting the process to subpoena those memos; however, he isn’t demanding Rosenstein go before Congress yet.

Other Republicans want him to appear at a hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)