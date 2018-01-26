BOSTON (AP) — Haitian community leaders in Boston are organizing a rally to decry President Donald Trump’s recent comments and policies against Haitians.

The Rev. Dieufort Fleurissaint, chairman of Haitian Americans United, says the Friday gathering at Boston City Hall Plaza is meant to call on Trump to apologize for a vulgar comment he made against Haitian and African immigrants during a recent closed door meeting with congressional leaders.

The organization also wants the administration to re-examine its recent decision to terminate Temporary Protected Status for tens of thousands of Haitians, effective July 2019.

Fleurissaint and community leaders in Boston and elsewhere have complained that the administration’s delays in re-registering Haitians living legally in the U.S. under the special program would lead to job losses, travel problems and other issues.

