NEW YORK (WHDH) - Hillary Clinton changed her Twitter bio and she has a Nigerian writer to thank for the switch.

Clinton’s old bio started with the words, “Wife, mom, grandma,” and concluded with her political achievements. Her new bio now puts politics first.

It reads: “2016 Democratic Nominee, SecState, Senator” before discussing family.

The change comes after Clinton spoke with Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche at a literary event in NewYork last month.

Adiche said she was a “bit upset” after seeing “wife” top Clinton’s Twitter bio, especially after noticing that “husband” did not top former president Bill Clinton’s bio.

Hillary Clinton pledged to change the bio but added that people should define their accomplishments the way they want.

