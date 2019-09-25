(CNN) — Hillary Clinton on Wednesday said President Donald Trump “betrayed” the United States, calling him a “danger” following the release of a transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The president of the United States has betrayed our country. That’s not a political statement—it’s a harsh reality, and we must act,” the former secretary of state wrote on Twitter. “He is a clear and present danger to the things that keep us strong and free. I support impeachment.”

Trump repeatedly pushed for Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter, during a July 25 phone call, according to a transcript of the conversation released by the White House. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.

Trump also asked the Ukrainian leader to work with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and US Attorney General William Barr on the issue, the call transcript reveals.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee joined a growing chorus of Democrats calling for Trump’s impeachment on Tuesday, saying she was in “favor of moving toward impeachment” in an interview published by People Magazine.

“This latest behaviors around Ukraine, trying to enlist the President of Ukraine in a plot to undermine former Vice President Biden or lose the military aid he needs to defend against Trump’s friend, Vladimir Putin — if that’s not an impeachable offense, I don’t know what is,” Clinton told People.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday a formal impeachment inquiry into the President.

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)