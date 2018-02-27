WASHINGTON (WHDH) - White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is reportedly set to testify before the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday.

The panel plans to ask her about any knowledge she has of contacts that may have occurred between Trump associates and Russians.

That includes a meeting on Air Force One in July of last year when President Donald Trump crafted a misleading statement about a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)