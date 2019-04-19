House committee subpoenas Mueller’s report

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena for special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and the underlying materials.

Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York is asking for the information by May 1. That’s also the day when Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to testify before a Senate committee and one day before Barr is set to appear before Nadler’s committee.

The subpoena is the opening shot in what could be a lengthy legal battle.

If the Justice Department doesn’t respond, Democrats could hold officials in contempt of Congress or eventually fight the battle in court.

The Judiciary Committee voted 24-17 earlier this month to give Nadler permission to issue subpoenas for the final report, its exhibits and any underlying evidence or materials prepared for Mueller’s investigation.

