WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will block Iowa Rep. Steve King from serving on any committees in the new Congress as punishment for his remarks about white supremacy.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced the move against King on Monday. He denounced King’s remarks as “beneath the dignity of the Party of Lincoln and the United States of America.”

In an interview with The New York Times, King questioned how the terms white nationalism and white supremacy became offensive.

Since the interview, he has denied that he’s a racist and said his remarks were mischaracterized.

House Democrats are also seeking formal punishment for King.

Rep. James Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat and the highest-ranking African-American in Congress, introduced a formal resolution of disapproval against King.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)