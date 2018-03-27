WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Former President Jimmy Carter sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to appoint John Bolton as National Security Adviser.

Carter called the move “a disaster for our country.”

In an interview with USA Today, the Georgia Democrat and former president said that Trump’s decision to hire Bolton is, “Maybe one of the worst mistakes that President Trump has made since he’s been in office.”

Trump named Bolton as his new National Security Adviser last week. He will replace H.R. McMaster.

In the USA Today interview, Carter went on to say that he would advice Trump to fire Bolton, adding that Bolton has advocated for a war with North Korea and promoted an attack on Iran.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)