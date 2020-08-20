President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(CNN) — A federal judge on Thursday sided with New York state prosecutors who are attempting to get access to President Donald Trump’s accounting records for a grand jury investigation.

The ruling by US District Judge Victor Marrero follows a landmark Supreme Court decision this summer and subsequent arguments from Trump that he has presidential immunity from such an inquiry.

“Justice requires an end to this controversy,” Marrero wrote.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office has been examining whether Trump or the Trump Organization violated state laws in connection with hush money payments made to women alleging affairs with Trump. The investigation has also looked into whether business records filed with the state were falsified and if any tax laws were violated, CNN has reported.

Trump had sued Vance to stop the grand jury subpoena of his longtime accounting firm Mazars USA for years of his records. But the judge said the case was no longer valid and should be tossed from court.

Trump can appeal Thursday’s ruling.

