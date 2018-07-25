SAN DIEGO (WHDH) — A judge in San Diego says the government is making “remarkable” progress in getting immigrant families reunited.

Judge Dana Sabraw believes his family reunification deadline of Thursday will likely be met.

Despite making this point, he added that he still finds the government’s original policy deeply troubling.

The ACLU says the sooner parents are back with their children, the better.

“You know I want to be absolutely clear about this. This case was about reunifying children,” ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Project Deputy Director Lee Gelernt said. “If we have 1,600 families back together by the 26th, it doesn’t excuse what the government did but we are going to be enormously pleased that children are going to be in their parents’ arms.”

The 914 parents who are ineligible for reunification – those who have committed crimes or who cannot be located – will not back with their children by the deadline.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)