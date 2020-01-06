(CNN) — Former 2020 candidate Julian Castro endorsed Elizabeth Warren on Monday morning, saying in a video posted to Twitter he believes she’s the best candidate in 2020.

“There’s one candidate I see who’s unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America’s promise will be there for everyone,” Castro, who was formerly the secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration, says in the video. “Who will make sure that no matter where you live in America or where your family came from in the world, you have a path to opportunity too. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for President.”

A campaign aide told CNN that Castro will be with Warren at her Brooklyn campaign event Tuesday night that was previously scheduled before the endorsement.

Castro dropped out of the 2020 race last week.

