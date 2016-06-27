Kerry to visit Brussels, London for talks on UK’s EU exit

ROME (AP) – U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will rush to Brussels and London on Monday to meet the top British and European Union diplomats, as the world grapples with the implications of Britain’s historic vote to leave the European Union.

Kerry will bring messages of support. Less likely: Answers or even suggestions for how to deal with a crisis that has spooked economists and forced countries in Europe and beyond to contemplate the possibility of unity across the continent crumbling.

The trip began Sunday in Rome, where Kerry has scheduled talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He will also meet Italian government officials.

But confronted with the gravity of Britain’s June 23 decision, which crushed markets from the U.S. to Japan, Kerry has set up a frantic, four-nation schedule Monday.

After gathering with Netanyahu in the morning, he will fly to Brussels to discuss Europe’s situation with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini. He will go from there to London to meet British Secretary Philip Hammond, before returning to Washington before the day’s end.

