WASHINGTON — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says husband John Besser has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The former presidential candidate said Besser began feeling sick when she was in Minnesota and he was in Washington. She said he immediately quarantined himself.

She said he sought a test and chest X-ray after he began coughing up blood, and was checked into a Virginia hospital with “very low oxygen levels which really haven’t improved.” She said he now has pneumonia and is on oxygen but not a ventilator.

Klobuchar said her doctor had advised her not to get a test.

