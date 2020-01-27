Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is gaining traction in Iowa ahead of the state’s caucus next week, according to the latest 7NEWS/Emerson College poll.

The Minnesota senator jumped three percent in the Iowa poll over the span of one month, passing former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Thirteen percent of likely voters in the Iowa caucuses, which are slated to take place on Feb. 3, say they would vote for Klobuchar, the poll showed.

The poll also found that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Bidden are the frontrunners in Iowa at 30 percent and 21 percent, respectively.

Klobuchar spoke with 7NEWS earlier this month and said she is confident she can close the gap when voters hit the ballot box in the upcoming primaries.

“I think some of the policies of some of my friends on that stage are not where the American people are,” she said.

Warren followed behind Klobuchar in the recent poll at 11 percent, with Buttigieg at 10 percent.

