WASHINGTON (AP) — Jared Kushner will be meeting with Mexico’s president Wednesday amid heightened tensions over the border wall and trade.

The senior White House adviser and presidential son-in-law will be traveling to Mexico City with a delegation that includes staff from the State Department and National Security Council. They’ll also meet with Mexico’s foreign minister. The officials are expected to discuss security, immigration, trade and other issues.

Tentative plans for President Enrique Pena Nieto to visit the White House were scrapped last month after a testy telephone call with President Donald Trump over the wall Trump has pledged to build on the U.S.-Mexico border, The Washington Post reported.

Pena Nieto also scrapped a planned trip to Washington shortly after Trump took office in January 2017.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)