WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels is asking a federal judge in California for permission to depose the president.

He wants to ask President Donald Trump – under oath – what he knew about a non-disclosure agreement and decision to pay Daniels more than a $100,000.

The documents were filed in court Tuesday.

Daniels and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, have asked that they be allowed to question the president and his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for up to two hours each.

They also want documents related to the agreement to be turned over.

In a tweet, Avenatti said, “The motion is set to be heard on April 30, 2018. We are confident that the Court will permit the requested discovery after applying Supreme Court precedent and the well established law in the Ninth Circuit.”

Earlier this week, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed a defamation lawsuit against Cohen.

The suit says Cohen made a false statement that Daniels was lying about the alleged affair.

Daniels claims she received $130,000 dollars from Cohen to remain silent.

In the court filing, Daniels’ attorney claims the agreement isn’t valid because Trump never signed it.

The president and Cohen have not responded to the latest filing.

