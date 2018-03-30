WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A fundraising page has been set up for former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.

The GoFundMe page was established for his legal defense funds.

According to the page, the funds raised will help off set costs as he fights for his pension and benefits, with left over raised funds going to charity.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe earlier this month just prior to his planned retirement.

In a statement, Sessions pointed to a report that concluded McCabe made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media.

McCabe said his firing was, “Part of this administration’s ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the special counsel investigation.”

His GoFundMe page has raised more than $180,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

