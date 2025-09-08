BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of Boston are preparing to cast their votes in the preliminary election for the city’s mayor Tuesday, which will narrow the candidates down to two ahead of the general mayoral election in November.

A recent poll shows current Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has a 50 point lead over her nearest challenger in her bid for reelection.

Despite the lead, Wu tells 7NEWS she has no plans to slow down her campaign.

“It’s been nonstop for some period of time now, and from the start of the weekend all the way through 8 p.m. tomorrow when the polls close, we’re focused on getting the vote out across every single neighborhood,” Wu said. “I’m feeling a great energy across the city, and I’m feeling a sense that we will emerge in the top two.”

Josh Kraft, son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, is hoping to unseat Wu.

The Democrat, 58, is running a campaign focused on affordable housing, public safety, and improving the Boston Public Schools. He points to his years of involvement in the Boston community, spending more than a decade as head of the Boston Boys and Girls Club.

“Polls don’t decide elections, people do,” said Kraft. “Every neighborhood we go to there’s a lot of energy, a lot of passion for our candidacy and our mission to make residents first.”

When asked why she thinks she has such a commanding lead, Wu replied, “You can’t fake it in Boston. I’m really grateful and really proud that we’ve been able to celebrate so many important steps forward.”

Kraft responded to Wu’s comments Tuesday, telling 7NEWS, “I think 35 years of being in these neighborhoods, that’s not faking it. I’ve been here, I’ve showed up.”

Kraft says even if he finishes a distant second tomorrow, he will not drop out of the race.

“I believe in the city of Boston, and I believe in the residents of Boston,” Kraft said.

Two other men are also running for mayor.

Robery Cappucci, a pro-life candidate, wants more funding for the Boston Police, and Domingos Darosa, who was worked with Boston’s Center for Youth and Families and is concerned about crime and the cost of housing.

