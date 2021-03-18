(WHDH) — Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is calling malarkey after a photo began circulating of him with his mask down during an American Airlines flight from Boston to Washington, D.C.

The Tennessee Star reported that Kerry was not eating nor drinking when he took off his mask moments before his flight took off.

“Feels like there’s some St. Patrick’s day ‘malarkey’ afoot on Twitter,” Kerry wrote on the social media platform Wednesday. “Let’s be clear: If I dropped my mask to one ear on a flight, it was momentary. I wear my mask because it saves lives and stops the spread. It’s what the science tells us to do.”

American Airlines released a statement saying that their crew did not see Kerry without a mask and that no customers reported any issues.

“Masks are required on board our aircraft. Our team works diligently to make sure customers are wearing masks properly as they travel with us, and flight attendants pass through the cabin several times during flight to ensure compliance,” the statement read. “The crew did not observe Secretary Kerry without a mask, and they were not alerted by other customers to a non-compliance issue. We continue to review the matter and we are reaching out to Secretary Kerry to underscore that all customers are expected to wear masks for the duration of their trip.”

