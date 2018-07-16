BEDMINSTER, N.J. (WHDH) — The super-sized balloon of President Donald Trump depicted as a baby may be coming to the United States.

The large balloon made its debut in London Friday and now New Jersey resident Didier Jimenez-Castro wants to bring it to Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Jimenez-Castro created a GoFundMe campaign to get the balloon over seas. He has raised more than $7,500 in the first three days, surpassing his $4,500 goal.

Jimenez-Castro says he will place an order for the balloon Monday and expects it to arrive by mid-August.

It is not known if New Jersey officials will allow the balloon to fly in Bedminster.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)