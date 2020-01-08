(WHDH) — Members of Massachusetts’ all-Democratic congressional delegation sounded off on the Iranian airstrikes that rocked two Iraqi military bases housing United States troops early Wednesday.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Congressman Seth Moulton, Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy III were all in agreement that the escalation of hostilities with Iran must be stopped.

“My heart and my prayers are with our military and with their families in Iraq,” Warren said.

The presidential hopeful condemned the conflict between the U.S. and Iran during a campaign stop in Brooklyn, New York.

“This is a reminder why we need to deescalate tensions in the Middle East,” Warren added. “The American people do not want a war with Iran.”

Moulton agreed that it was a dangerous move to escalate tensions with Iran.

“As someone who’s been willing to fight them and frankly is willing to go fight them again if necessary, I’ll tell you right now, this war is not necessary right now,” he said. “It is not in our strategic interest globally to get bogged down in a war with Iran.”

Moulton added that the U.S. needs to rebuild it’s relationship with Iraq before it’s too late because he says the country provides a very important base in the Middle East for the U.S. to continue the fight against ISIS.

Markey tweeted his response, writing, “Trump’s disregard for the lives of our U.S. servicemembers, civilians, and allies with his dangerous escalation of conflict with Iran has put our people in the direct line of fire. I’m deeply concerned with reports of missile attacks in Iraq.”

Kennedy also tweeted, writing, “Our thoughts are with the servicemembers and diplomats under attack tonight. Instead of escalating this conflict further, the President must turn to Congress immediately before putting any more Americans at risk with his reckless decisions.”

Iranian state TV said the recent attack on the Iraqi military bases was in revenge for the U.S. killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week in an American drone strike near Baghdad prompted angry calls to avenge his slaying.

U.S. and Iraqi officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties.

