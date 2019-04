(WHDH) — Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton has announced he is running for president.

Moulton made the announcement on his website Monday morning.

He was first elected to Congress in 2014.

Moulton joins a crowded field of Democrats running in the 2020 election.

