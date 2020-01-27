Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton endorses Joe Biden

(CNN) — Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts endorsed Joe Biden Monday, saying the former vice president “has the experience and judgment not just to win in November, but to lead our nation after he does.”

Moulton dropped out of the 2020 race in August and is now the second former 2020 presidential contender to back Biden. Rep. Tim Ryan announced his support last year.

“There’s no better preparation for the White House than the decades Joe Biden has spent serving the country, especially his eight years as vice president,” Moulton said.

“Most importantly: Joe can win. Joe Biden will beat Donald Trump and unify our country after four years of the most reckless commander-in-chief in American history,” he added.

.@JoeBiden is a proven and effective leader who has what it takes to beat Donald Trump and unify our country. I’m proud to endorse him. pic.twitter.com/fqoLlueHYt — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 27, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)