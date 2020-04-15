(WHDH) — Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced that she is endorsing Joe Biden for president.

The former presidential hopeful made the announcement one day after former President Barack Obama endorsed Biden.

“In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild,” Warren tweeted. “Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States.”

