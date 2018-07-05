WASHINGTON (WHDH/AP) — Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer seemingly cut ties with the president on social media.

Michael Cohen dropped the line, “Personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump” from his Twitter and LinkedIn bios.

In a recent interview, he signaled that he may be willing to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Cohen is under federal investigation in New York in connection with his business dealings.

Trump said last month that he hasn’t spoken to Cohen in “a long time” and that he was “not my lawyer anymore.”

