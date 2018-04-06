BOSTON (WHDH) - Women are running in record numbers for office, but former first lady Michelle Obama said she won’t be one of them.

According to the Associated Press, 309 women from both parties are running for open seats in the House of Representatives. There are also 40 female gubernatorial candidates.

During a trip to Boston Thursday for the annual Simmons Leadership Conference, Obama said that despite public demand for her to run for president, she is not going to do it.

“My sense is that first of all you have to want the job…I have never had the passion for politics. I just happened to be married to somebody who has the passion for politics and he drug me kicking and screaming into this arena,” she said.

Obama added that voters should focus their attention on women who enjoy politics and endorse them to run for public office.

