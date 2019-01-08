(WHDH) — Millions of people could lose their food assistance in the ongoing government shutdown.

Experts say funding is expected to run out next month for food stamps, school meals and nutrition for pregnant women and children.

The United States Department of Agriculture said children will continue to be fed breakfast, lunch and after school meals through February.

It’s unclear what other steps will be taken to assist low-income families with groceries if the shutdown continues past when funding is available.

President Donald Trump plans to address the shutdown in an oval office message on Tuesday.

