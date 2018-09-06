(WHDH) — Monica Lewinsky will play a leading role in a new documentary series about Bill Clinton’s impeachment.

Variety magazine reports that A&E Network’s three-part series tentatively called “The Impeachment of Bill Clinton” will focus on the scandal following the former president’s affair with Lewinsky 20 years ago.

Lewinsky, who was a White House intern at the time, will be featured in the series both through archival footage and as the subject of brand new interviews.

Other players in the impeachment like Ken Starr and James Carville will also be featured.

The Clintons were not interviewed for the series.

It is set to debut Nov. 18 and will run over three nights.

