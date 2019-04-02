WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Representatives Seth Moulton and Lori Trahan will testify Tuesday on pipeline safety, nearly seven months after the Merrimack Valley gas disaster.

Moulton and Trahan plan to offer their testimony before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials during a 10 a.m. hearing.

In September of last year, a series of gas explosions rocked Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

The explosions claimed the life of 18-year-old Leonel Rondon and injured dozens more.

Several homes and businesses were also destroyed or heavily damaged.

