MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Safety and security is a top priority for Super Bowl LII and a new app is expected to play a big role.

A Minnesota computer company developed an app called “Field Watch”.

It allows every law enforcement officer to live-stream different events that are going on during the game.

This can alert officers to a potential suspicious situation so they can quickly respond.

The app will go live Thursday.

Police tested it at several events already,including the X Games and Vikings home games.

