CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire House lawmakers are considering two bills on the topic of gender reassignment surgery.

One bill would prohibit gender reassignment surgery for anyone under age 18. The other would prohibit Medicaid from paying for sex reassignment surgery, drugs or hormone therapy.

The state’s Medicaid program previously blocked coverage for sex reassignment surgery, but in October, a legislative rules committee gave the Department of Health and Human Services permission to take out the language. At that time, the department said it there were about 100 Medicaid recipients with a diagnosis of gender identity disorder in the last five years but it did not know how many had pursued surgery.

The House Health and Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee is holding public hearings on the bills Tuesday.

