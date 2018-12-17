New information provides scope of Russia’s social media manipulation

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A new report to the Senate Intelligence Committee shows that social media companies may have given the bare minimum amount of information to help the panel’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Facebook, Twitter and Google provided lawmakers with data on Russian social media accounts posing as American accounts but, according to a person familiar with the new report, the firm the Senate hired to review the data told lawmakers there are likely more Russian accounts that the social media companies failed to identify.

Google and Facebook declined to comment on the report but a Google spokesperson pointed to the company’s efforts to combat disinformation.

Twitter said it has made “significant strides” against the manipulation of its service.

Meantime, the Washington Post reports that a new report prepared for the Senate committee shows Russia’s disinformation campaign used every major social media platform to circulate words, pictures and video tailored to voters to help elect president Donald Trump.

“This in many ways is the report we’ve been waiting for,” Washington Post technology reporter Craig Timberg said. “It’s sweeping and comprehensive.”

He added that Russia’s disinformation campaign extended well past 2016.

“Every platform that these researchers tracked posted more often after the election,” Timberg said. “We tend to think of this narrative in terms of coming up to election day but actually intensified after election day.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee plans to release the report to the public this week.

