WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Former President Barack Obama and his Vice President Joe Biden reunited for a lunch date at a Washington, D.C. bakery Monday.

Staff at the “Dog Tag Bakery” say they had no idea the duo would be dining in until about 30 minutes before they showed up.

Both Obama and Biden opted for ham and gruyere sandwiches, coffee and brownies.

In addition to serving up pastries and sweets, the restaurant also helps train disabled veterans, military spouses and caregivers in business.

The fellowship program provides hands-on learning and career development to help veterans transition into civilian life.

