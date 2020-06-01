(CNN) — Former President Barack Obama on Monday condemned violence amid protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality and called for political solutions to address protesters’ grievances about criminal justice.

The message from Obama, who previously decried Floyd’s death last week when he said the killings of black men at the hands of police “shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America,” follows a weekend that saw an escalation in protests nationwide.

“Let’s not excuse violence, or rationalize it, or participate in it. If we want our criminal justice system, and American society at large, to operate on a higher ethical code, then we have to model that code ourselves,” Obama wrote in an essay on Medium.

He added, “The bottom line is this: if we want to bring about real change, then the choice isn’t between protest and politics. We have to do both. We have to mobilize to raise awareness, and we have to organize and cast our ballots to make sure that we elect candidates who will act on reform.”

In his statement on Friday, Obama called for officials in Minnesota to bring justice in Floyd’s death.

“It falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station — including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day — to work together to create a ‘new normal’ in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts,” Obama said at the time.

