WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Paul Ryan said he is not planning to step down as House Speaker.

A Republican Congressman from Nevada said on a podcast posted Monday that rumor has it Ryan will resign in the next 30 to 60 days.

Representative Mark Amodei said, according to that same rumor, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise will claim the gavel.

Amodei’s comment gained enough steam for Ryan’s office to issue a response denying the story.

Ryan has not yet announced whether he will seek re-election to Congress this year.

He said in January he will make that decision together with his wife in late spring.

Amodei said he believes Ryan wants to,”Play on the national stage in some capacity or another.”

Ryan was Mitt Romney’s vice presidential nominee in the 2012 election.

