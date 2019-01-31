CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is going to Miami on Friday to meet with people who have fled Venezuela, as the Trump administration continues to challenge Nicolas Maduro’s claim to the presidency.

A White House official says Pence will be talking with community leaders, political prisoners and former elected officials who have fled the South American country due to political persecution. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the visit ahead of its formal announcement.

The Trump administration has recognized Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled congress, as Venezuela’s rightful president.

Trump spoke with Guaido on Wednesday. The president tweeted that he congratulated Guaido “on his historic assumption of the presidency and reinforced strong United States support for Venezuela’s fight to regain its democracy.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)