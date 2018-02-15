BOSTON (WHDH) - National and local political officials offered their condolences for the victims and families affected by the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

President Donald Trump:

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito:

“As we watch the heartbreaking news coming out of Florida, our prayers are with the families of the victims of today’s senseless violence, the students and faculty of Stoneman Douglas High School, and the first responders and hospital staff working to save lives.”

Mayor Marty Walsh:

“Boston’s heart breaks as we support Florida during this horrific time. My thoughts and prayers are with each and every person suffering from this tragedy. Our children, our schools, and our families should never have to experience this devastation and loss.”

