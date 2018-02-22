(WHDH) — A new poll shows that President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dipped slightly over the past couple of weeks.

According to the Quinnipiac poll, his current approval rating stands at 37 percent.

Earlier this month, it was at 40 percent, which was the best number in seven months.

The rating increased following last month’s State of the Union address.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)