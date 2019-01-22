BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts senator and potential Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is scheduled to travel to Puerto Rico Tuesday.

Warren will make a stop in San Juan for a community conversation about hurricane recovery.

The United States territory was devastated by two deadly hurricanes in September of 2017.

The senator has been busy on the campaign trail since announcing her run for the White House.

She’s already met with potential voters in New Hampshire and Iowa.

Several Democrats are joining Warren in the 2020 presidential race, including former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

