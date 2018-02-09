WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump is expected to release a Democratic memo Friday.

This is a rebuttal to a Republican memo that was release last week alleging that the FBI abused surveillance powers to spy on a Trump campaign aide.

The president and aides are currently reviewing the memo to determine if any parts need to be redacted over national security concerns.

