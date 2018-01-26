DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — President Donald Trump says he “would certainly apologize” for retweeting anti-Muslim videos from a far-right British group.

Trump tells British journalist Piers Morgan that “I know nothing about” the Britain First group and “would certainly apologize, if you’d like me to do that.”

Trump was widely criticized – including by Morgan – for retweeting the videos last year. Morgan pressed Trump on the issue during an interview taped Thursday in Switzerland, where Trump is attending the World Economic Forum.

Morgan released an interview clip on Friday. The full interview is scheduled to air Sunday on ITV.

The president says he retweeted the videos because he is a “big believer in fighting radical Islamic terror.”

Trump also tells Morgan that he is “the least racist person anybody’s going to meet.”

