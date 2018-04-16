NEW YORK (WHDH) - President Donald Trump’s personal attorney is set to appear in court Monday.

The Department of Justice announced Friday that Michael Cohen has been under criminal investigation in regards to his business dealings for months now.

Cohen has admitted to paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump years before his presidency.

Federal officials searched Cohen’s home, phones, hotel room and office last week.

In a court filing Sunday, Trump’s legal team argued against the FBI’s search, calling it “an operation disquieting to lawyers, clients, citizens and commentators alike.”

Cohen is requesting for a judge to forbid federal officials from looking at the information taken without his review.

Daniels’ attorney said the porn star will attend Cohen’s court hearing.

