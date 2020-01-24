(WHDH) — Andrew Yang is gaining traction in the 2020 presidential race, according to the latest 7NEWS/Emerson College poll.

The entrepreneur jumped two percent in the nationwide poll over the span of one month, passing former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Eight percent of Democratic voters say they would vote for Yang, the poll showed.

Yang spoke with 7NEWS earlier this month and said that everything was going according to plan as he sizes up his competition ahead of the nation’s first caucus.

“We’re right on track to shock the world on February 3 and then bring this to New Hampshire where February 11 we’re going to keep on making history,” Yang had said. “The plan has always been to grow and grow and then peak at the right time when the voting starts.”

The poll found that former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are the national front runners at 30 percent and 27 percent, respectively.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren followed with 13 percent.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg also made a big leap with seven percent, Buttigieg got six percent and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar received four percent.

