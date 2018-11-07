Democrat Ayanna Pressley has completed her quest to become Massachusetts’ first black woman elected to Congress.

Pressley sailed through Tuesday’s general election unopposed, two months after she unseated 10-term U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano in a national political stunner in the state primary.

With no Republican in the race, her September victory had all but assured the 44-year-old Pressley the office, with only the remote possibility of a write-in campaign to potentially stop her. That scenario behind her, she’ll now represent the 7th congressional district — the first in Massachusetts where minorities make up a majority of the voting population.

Pressley is also the first African-American to serve on the Boston City Council.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)