LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Cities and towns across Middlesex, Essex and Worcester counties have set their recount dates to determine the third congressional district democratic candidate.

Dan Koh and Lori Trahan filed the necessary signatures for a recount after unofficial returns showed Trahan ahead by 52 votes out of approximately 85,000 cast, prior to a review of provisional ballots from the Sept. 4 primary. Provisional ballots are cast when there are questions about the eligibility of a voter, and counted only after eligibility is confirmed.

Secretary of State William Galvin said Saturday that he wants to assure that during the recount all cities and towns in the district apply the same standards for determining if a vote should be counted for a particular candidate.

Galvin added that his office would monitor the recount and intervene if proper procedures were not followed.

The recounts must be completed by Monday.

Republican Rick Green was unopposed in the Republican primary, and will face the eventual Democratic nominee in November.

