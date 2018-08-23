WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Education Secretary Betsy Devos is reportedly considering allowing states to use federal funds to buy firearms for teachers.

This unprecedented move would reverse a long-standing government policy not to pay to outfit schools with weapons.

Devos is said to be eyeing a loophole in a law intended to increase academic opportunities. The law does not prohibit weapons purchases.

In March, Congress passed a school safety bill allocating $50 million a year to school districts, but that money cannot be used to buy firearms.

An education department spokesperson says they are “constantly considering and evaluating policy issues.”

