WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates is reportedly set to testify against ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Gates will also plead guilty to fraud-related charges.

Manafort and Gates currently face charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Those charges relate to their work in Ukraine, long before the presidential campaign.

A guilty plea would increase the pressure for Manafort to also cooperate with the investigation.

He is currently preparing for a trial on financial crime charges.

Manafort and Gates pleaded not guilty in October to several charges including money laundering and fraud.

