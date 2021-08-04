EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Former President Barack Obama has reportedly scaled back his big 60th birthday bash on Martha’s Vineyard due to coronavirus concerns.

A spokesperson for the president told the New York Times that the big party will not happen because of worries over the spread of the delta variant.

Former administration officials and celebrities were among the hundreds of people invited to the original party.

Obama will now hold a smaller gathering with family and close friends.

