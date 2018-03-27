WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump has stayed in touch with former White House aide Rob Porter.

According to the report, the president said he wishes he could have Porter back working at the White House.

Porter resigned last month after two of his ex-wives accused him of physical abuse. He denied the allegations.

The White House has not commented on the New York Times report.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)