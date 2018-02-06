WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump’s attorneys are reportedly advising he not sit down for a formal interview with special counsel Robert Mueller.

The president has publicly said he is looking forward to speaking with Mueller about the Russia probe.

However, The New York Times is reporting that Trump’s counsel is concerned he could put himself in legal jeopardy.

His decision about meeting with prosecutors is expected soon.

